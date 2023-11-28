DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is real, bulls on the streets of Dryden.

The Dryden Central School District received a report on the morning of Nov. 28 that over Thanksgiving break, four wild bulls escaped the Livestock Auction House across the street from Dryden Elementary School.

Of the four that broke loose, only one has been captured. Three are still unaccounted for.

“We have spoken with the Auction House and they are working with the Dryden Village Police to recapture the bulls. They have promised to keep us apprised of the situation. The last known sighting of the bulls was in front of the Dryden Fire House last evening,” said Dryden CSD on Facebook.

They added that the bulls are wild, and will charge at you.

The district moved Dryden Elementary School’s recess indoors “in an abundance of caution,” they stated.

For pickup and drop-off at either the elementary, middle or high school, the district is urging you to have situational awareness.

“The bulls should not be approached. Leave your red cape at home,” said Dryden CSD.

We will update you when we learn more.