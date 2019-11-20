Four-year-old brought marijuana into Niagara Falls elementary school, says superintendent

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A four-year-old child at a Niagara Falls elementary school was found with marijuana, according to the district superintendent.

The school is Cataract Elementary on Girard Avenue, where a small packet of marijuana was found in a backpack as associates at the school helped pre-K students with their knapsacks.

Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie also confirmed that Child Protective Services will be called.