Four-year-old brought marijuana into Niagara Falls elementary school, says superintendent

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A four-year-old child at a Niagara Falls elementary school was found with marijuana, according to the district superintendent.
The school is Cataract Elementary on Girard Avenue, where a small packet of marijuana was found in a backpack as associates at the school helped pre-K students with their knapsacks.
Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie also confirmed that Child Protective Services will be called.
