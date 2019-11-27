Four years after his first visit, Andrew Donovan returns to the ‘Lights on Jacob Lane’ ahead of its national television debut

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Andrew Donovan first visited the Brewster Family from Brewerton, the masterminds behind the “Lights on Jacob Lane,” five-year-old Elliot was only one and three-year-old Kane wasn’t even born.

As their family has grown inside the house, the light display has grown outside.

Greg, who has a background in Broadway technical lighting and teaches the topic at SUNY Oswego, still has 20 hours of programming work that control the thousands of pixels and lights outside.

Thursday, the show will start its regular performances for cars parked along Jacob Lane.

An even bigger day is Monday, when the Brewster Family competes on ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight,” one of the families part of the show’s season premiere.

ABC spent three days last year recording the family and their light display, and finally, Central New York will find out if they won.

The Great Christmas Light Fight airs at 8 p.m. Monday on NewsChannel 9.

