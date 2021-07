SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the Fourth of July weekend upon us, there will be a three day celebration taking over the Orange Lot at the State Fairgrounds.

Starting on Saturday, July 3, there will be food vendors, live music, more than a dozen rides and fireworks too at the Orange Lot.

Food vendors include carnival eats, the big kahuna and of course, Villa Pizze Fritte.