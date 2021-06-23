“Fourth A’Fair” returning in 2021 with an expanded schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The popular “Fourth A’Fair” festival from 2019 is returning this Independence Day weekend with more flair.

Along with a fireworks display at the New York State Fairgrounds Orange Lot, there will be carnival rides and food, and musical acts from July 1-3. All-you-can-ride wristbands will be available for $25.

Here is the complete schedule of events for the “Fourth A’Fair”: