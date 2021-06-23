“Fourth A’Fair” returning in 2021 with an expanded schedule

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The popular “Fourth A’Fair” festival from 2019 is returning this Independence Day weekend with more flair. 

Along with a fireworks display at the New York State Fairgrounds Orange Lot, there will be carnival rides and food, and musical acts from July 1-3. All-you-can-ride wristbands will be available for $25. 

Here is the complete schedule of events for the “Fourth A’Fair”: 

  • July 1, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.  
  • July 2, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.  (Fireworks Spectacular 9:30 p.m.)
  • July 3, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.  (4:00 p.m. – Steel Guapo Himself, 6:00 p.m. – Dangerous Type)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area