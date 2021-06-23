“Fourth A’Fair” returning in 2021 with an expanded schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The popular “Fourth A’Fair” festival from 2019 is returning this Independence Day weekend with more flair.
Along with a fireworks display at the New York State Fairgrounds Orange Lot, there will be carnival rides and food, and musical acts from July 1-3. All-you-can-ride wristbands will be available for $25.
Here is the complete schedule of events for the “Fourth A’Fair”:
- July 1, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- July 2, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Fireworks Spectacular 9:30 p.m.)
- July 3, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (4:00 p.m. – Steel Guapo Himself, 6:00 p.m. – Dangerous Type)