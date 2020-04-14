Fourth death from COVID-19 in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced Tuesday afternoon that a 4th person has died from COVID-19.
In his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon Picente reported that the number of positive cases is up to 224. This is an increase of 13 since Monday.
53 individuals are reported as resolved and are out of quarantine.
The latest posts from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police: Overall crime dropping during pandemic; huge number of COVID-19 related calls
- South Korea sending COVID-19 test kits to United States
- WATCH: Daily White House briefing on coronavirus
- Respiratory therapist with St. Joseph’s Health shares what it’s like on the front lines of COVID-19
- Are heart attack patients avoiding hospitals amid COVID-19?
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App