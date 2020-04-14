Fourth death from COVID-19 in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced Tuesday afternoon that a 4th person has died from COVID-19.

In his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon Picente reported that the number of positive cases is up to 224. This is an increase of 13 since Monday.

53 individuals are reported as resolved and are out of quarantine.

The latest posts from NewsChannel 9: