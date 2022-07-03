SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse fairgrounds are wrapping up their Independence Day weekend extravaganza today.

The event is set to kickoff at 12 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. There will be plenty of activities for the whole family, including new food options along with rides and games!

All-you-can-ride wristbands cost $25, or you can choose to pay separately for each ride.

As for the food, guests can expect some fair food favorites, such as gyros and sausages provided by Big Kahuna and baked potato’s and roasted corn from Baked Potato Express. For the adults, you can celebrate Fourth of July Eve through a red, white, and blue wine slushy, thanks to Ashley Lynn Winery.

Parking is free before 7 p.m., however, after that time, you will be expected to pay a $10 fee per carload.