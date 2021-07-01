Fourth of July celebrations in Central New York

FILE – In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington. President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning in 2021 by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption. The White House says the National Mall in Washington will host the traditional fireworks ceremony and it’s encouraging other communities hold festivities as well. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — After a year of very few events, some Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks displays are returning this year.

July 1-3

Fair Food Fest: New York State Fairgrounds: Thursday Noon to 8 p.m., Friday Noon to 10 p.m., Saturday Noon to 9 p.m. Fireworks Friday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m.

July 2-4

Fireworks follow Syracuse Mets games at NBT Bank Stadium. Admission to game required.

July 3

Village of Manlius Fourth of July celebration: Festival begins at 4 p.m. Parade at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

July 3

Fair Haven: Fireworks at 10 p.m.

July 3

Dwyer Memorial Park Little York, Cortland County: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

July 4

Oswego Independence Day Celebration: Festival 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fireworks 9:45 p.m.

July 4

Village of Homer: Public reading of the Declaration of Independence 2 p.m. at the Center for the Arts of Homer.

July 4

Alexandria Bay: Fireworks display over Boldt Castle at 9:45 p.m.

July 4

Village of Cazenovia: Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

July 4

Village of Hamilton: Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

