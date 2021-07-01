Fourth of July celebrations in Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — After a year of very few events, some Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks displays are returning this year.
July 1-3
Fair Food Fest: New York State Fairgrounds: Thursday Noon to 8 p.m., Friday Noon to 10 p.m., Saturday Noon to 9 p.m. Fireworks Friday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m.
July 2-4
Fireworks follow Syracuse Mets games at NBT Bank Stadium. Admission to game required.
July 3
Village of Manlius Fourth of July celebration: Festival begins at 4 p.m. Parade at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
July 3
Fair Haven: Fireworks at 10 p.m.
July 3
Dwyer Memorial Park Little York, Cortland County: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
July 4
Oswego Independence Day Celebration: Festival 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fireworks 9:45 p.m.
July 4
Village of Homer: Public reading of the Declaration of Independence 2 p.m. at the Center for the Arts of Homer.
July 4
Alexandria Bay: Fireworks display over Boldt Castle at 9:45 p.m.
July 4
Village of Cazenovia: Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
July 4
Village of Hamilton: Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
If your community is having a Fourth of July celebration or fireworks display that wasn’t listed, please let us know by filling out the form below!