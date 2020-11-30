Fourth suspect arraigned in Auburn murder case

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man prosecutors say planned a 2019 robbery in Auburn that turned into murder was arraigned Monday in Cayuga County Court. Christian Rivera was arraigned virtually on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy in the fourth degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann says Rivera planned the robbery in November of 2019 that resulted in the murder of Joshua Poole in a home on Delevan Street in Auburn.

Three other suspects were arrested in January of this year for the crime, but the investigation continued and led to Rivera’s indictment. Budelmann says Rivera provided the other suspects with weapons, ammunition, and money to purchase gloves and masks. Rivera also allegedly provided the others with marihuana, cocaine, synthetic drugs, and alcohol before sending them to commit the robbery, while he stayed at home.

Rivera, 34, is being held without bail. The other suspects charged are 17-year old Lucciano V. Spagnola, 19-year-old Tyree L. Anglin, and 22-year-old Gage Ashley.

