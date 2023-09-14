HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 56-year-old Fowler man is facing multiple charges after an alleged sexual assault stemming from late January 2023.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s charged John Carlin Jr. with two counts of criminal sex act by force, which is a Class B felony, and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing.

The arrest comes from an incident that occurred on January 31 of this year in the town of Fowler.

Carlin Jr. was arraigned in the Hermon Town Court and held on an undisclosed amount of bail. The alleged victim was granted an order of protection.