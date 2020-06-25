Fox tests positive for rabies in Town of Lee

LEE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fox has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Lee. The fox was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing.

One adult had exposure to the fox and has received treatment.

Signs of rabies include:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy – the animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.