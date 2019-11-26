Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Frameology Optical puts the funky and fun in frames

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Throw out all the rules you have heard about wearing glasses because anything goes. Frameology Optical, in East Syracuse, lets you create your own style. Step out of your comfort zone and try frames that are funky and fun or stick with what you love and stay traditional and mellow. The eyeglass frame company has it all.

For people who sit in front of a screen all day or spend a lot of time on their phone computer glasses are key. Not having them could case neck pain. Computer glasses are designed to limit strain on the neck and reduce blue light.

If blue light bothers you, owner of Frameology Optical, Stacy Daniel, suggested getting blockers to help. “The blue light blockers, block the blue light. Help you from eye strain, sleep better, vision, you can see better but when you get off the computer you can visually see better,” Daniel said.

The eyeware shop can cater to any need including adding tent to lenses, sizing the frames for a perfect fit and more.

Frameology Optical is located at 5781 Bridge Street in East Syracuse. Visit their website for more information at frameologyoptical.com or call them at (315)314-6681.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected