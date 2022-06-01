SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One of the Salt City’s most popular Italian restaurants is dishing up an expansion!

Francesca’s Cucina on North Salina Street purchased the historic building right next door to the restaurant and will open Francesca’s Bake House, a homemade pasta and pastry shop.

Standing in the heart of Syracuse’s Little Italy, the charming storefront has always been known as the “Pasta Shop.” It’s housed the local homemade pasta shop for decades in the mid 1900s.

The building itself was built in approximately 1891, around the same time ancestors of Francesca’s Cucina settled in the United States from Italy.

About six months ago in December 2021, Francesca’s Cucina purchased the charming building. It measures only 13.9 feet wide and might be one of the narrowest buildings in the city of Syracuse.

Although it’s small in size, the building has a rich history. Owner of Francesca’s Cucina, George Angelaro, says he plans on honoring this legacy by baking fresh Italian staples in the new space.

It was very important to me as we continue to restore the building that we stay with the historic nature of the property. It was probably the thing that drove me the most to this particular property. I’ve always been into historical architecture and this property is one of the coolest, I think, around. That’s something very important to us. GEORGE ANGELARO, OWNER, FRANCESCA’S CUCINA

Renovations are still in the works and construction isn’t complete just yet, but once the bake house is open, you’ll feel like you’re walking into a 1920’s New York City style bakery.

“I think that that’s going to be one of the things that’s most exciting, having this brand new modern bakery for us and being able to see not only what we’ve been doing but what we can do with this space.” GEORGE ANGELARO, OWNER, FRANCESCA’S CUCINA

Another important factor for Angelaro is letting customers see how their food is prepared and just how fresh it is!

Even getting that snapshot of our baker pulling the fresh bread out of the oven every day…not every restaurant can say they have fresh bread made daily or homemade pastries that are coming out fresh and seeing them in the windows, in the racks cooling, seeing the butter cakes being made and all laid out…It’s something I watch every day, but still don’t take for granted how much work it is and how much labor of love for Leslie, our baker, it is to be able to do those kind of amazing pastries for us here at Francesca’s. GEORGE ANGELARO, OWNER, FRANCESCA’S CUCINA

Angelaro said the goal is to have Francesca’s Bake House up and running by mid-summer.