SHERBURNE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — New York State Police in Norwich arrested a Frankfort man on Tuesday, October 31, in connection with an unfinished renovation in Sherburne.

Police arrested 37-year-old Michael Salamey of Frankfort after a months-long investigation into a home renovation he did not complete. Further investigation revealed that Salamey allegedly entered into a contract with the homeowners and was paid over $33,000 to complete the improvements. Officers found out that he never finished the work and also stopped communication with the homeowners.

Additionally, Salamey had allegedly hired a land survey company to complete a survey. The company believed that they had been paid and had completed the survey. However, the company later learned that Salamey had allegedly made a payment with a check that had insufficient funds.

According to police, Salamey had also hired a sub-contractor to complete some work at the residence but never fully paid the contractor for his work either.

Salamey was charged with two counts of third-degree Grand Larceny, which is a Class D Felony. He was also charged with first-degree Scheme to Defraud — a Class E felony — and Petit Larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Norwich City Court and is scheduled to appear in Sherburne Village Court on Thursday, November 16.