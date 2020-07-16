Frederick Douglass statue in Rochester replaced after vandalism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Frederick Douglass statue that was vandalized at a park in Rochester was replaced on Thursday morning.

The statue of the abolitionist was ripped from its case earlier this month.

It was later found at the brink of the Genesee River Gorge.

The new statue, which was placed in the same place as the previous statue, is a replacement and not a repaired version.

The statue was one of 13 placed throughout the city in 2018 as part of a citywide, yearlong celebration of Douglass’ 200th birthday.