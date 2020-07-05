ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR-TV) – A statue of Frederick Douglass was removed from its base during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The statue stood at Maplewood Park in Rochester.
Frederick Douglass was a slave in the early 1800’s, but he eventually escaped and became an activist, author and public speaker. Douglass became a leader in the abolitionist movement, which sought to end slavery. Douglass continued to fight for equality and human rights for everyone until his death in 1895.
Why the statue was removed and who did it, remains unknown at this time.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Vestal man shoots wife, kills daughter on 4th of July, 11-year-old girl escapes unharmed
- Oswego set for firework display Sunday night, Utica Street bridge will be closed to vehicles
- WATCH: Partly cloudy and a bit more humid, but not too bad tonight
- Frederick Douglass statue removed at Rochester park
- Fire crews spend almost 5 hours battling large barn fire in Skaneateles
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App