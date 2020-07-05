Frederick Douglass statue removed at Rochester park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR-TV) – A statue of Frederick Douglass was removed from its base during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The statue stood at Maplewood Park in Rochester.

The base of a Frederick Douglass statue torn down overnight here in Maplewood Park. Bits of the statue scattered around the area. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/L6qgV7bVH2 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 5, 2020

Frederick Douglass was a slave in the early 1800’s, but he eventually escaped and became an activist, author and public speaker. Douglass became a leader in the abolitionist movement, which sought to end slavery. Douglass continued to fight for equality and human rights for everyone until his death in 1895.

Why the statue was removed and who did it, remains unknown at this time.