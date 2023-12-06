BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Faculty members at SUNY Fredonia are calling on the SUNY system to cancel their planned spending cuts.

On Tuesday, members of the United University Professions demonstrated outside of the office of school president Stephen Kolison Jr., protesting the cuts and calling on the system to boost spending at the school.

Cuts planned are to the following bachelor’s degree programs:

French

Spanish

French and Spanish adolescent education

sculpture

ceramics

photography

art history

philosophy

sociology

early childhood education

adolescent education

middle school mathematical sciences

industrial management

The cuts represent 15% of all majors at the school, affecting more than 2% of all current students.

The UUP represented faculty and staff at 29 campuses across the SUNY system.