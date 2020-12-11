Free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic being offered to Cayuga County residents Tuesday

Auburn, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is offering a free COVID-19 testing clinic for people not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 next week.

Normally, if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19, a test could cost around $100. But, Cayuga County is offering free tests specifically for people not experiencing any symptoms of the virus on Tuesday, December 15.

The testing clinic will be at the Emerson Park Pavilion located at 6843 E. Lake Rd. in Auburn. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., but you must make an appointment beforehand.

To make an appointment, click here.

If you plan to take advantage of this testing clinic, the Cayuga County Health Department says you should prepare to wait at the testing site for about 30 minutes to get your results.

The health department asks anyone with symptoms to not sign up for this testing clinic. Most testing clinics already offer free tests to people that are experiencing symptoms and have insurance.

For more information regarding Cayuga County and COVID-19, click here.