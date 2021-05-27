Free at-home summer program to help NY children prepare for kindergarten after COVID learning loss

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As schools and preschools open back up for in-person learning, a new program is being offered to help children heading into kindergarten who lost out on essential preschool socialization and learning during the isolation of the pandemic.

To make sure they’re not left behind, the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path will be a free solution to this.

“Thanks to our generous philanthropic partners, hundreds of New York families won’t have to worry about the learning loss associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. They can feel confident their children will walk into their first day of kindergarten prepared and ready to learn,” said Claudia Miner, Waterford Upstart executive director, and cofounder.

The program is aimed to help 4-year-olds prepare for their first day of school in the fall. It is designed to help families become their child’s first teacher, with adaptive software for 20 minutes of learning per day five days a week.

It will also provide tools, games and activities for parents to engage with their kids outside of lessons that go along with essential skills the program teaches. For those who need it, Waterford.org will also provide computers and internet access at no cost.

This is the second year this program was offered, as more than 13,000 children across nine states registered for the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path last summer. This program helped those children achieve an average grade equivalence of “Kindergarten Advanced” level, which is where most children score at the end of their kindergarten year.

To learn more about Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path, visit Waterford.org.