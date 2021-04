SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get a shot, get a cookie! People receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds are also receiving a free box of Girl Scout cookies.

The Girl Scouts are celebrating National Girl Scout Leaders Day and are handing out 18,000 free boxes of cookies until 6 p.m. as a way of saying thank you.

Appointments are still available. Click here to schedule yours.