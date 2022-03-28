(WSYR-TV) — For the past two years, schools across the nation including right here in Central New York, were given free meals at no cost. However, come next fall, that could change.

Roughly 800,000 students statewide could soon be paying for breakfast and lunch at school.

“We want to make noise just to remind them that this your priority and you need to put this at the top of your agenda,” says Jennifer Martin, executive director of New York School Nutrition Association.

Martin is talking about Governor Kathy Hochul and state legislators.

“You can’t take this away from kids that have had access to healthy school meals for two years,” says Martin.

But, they may if funding isn’t included for Healthy School Meals For All in the 2023 state budget. The state school nutrition association is doing its part to prevent this. But with federal waivers set to expire June 30th giving schools the ability to offer free meals to all children, time is running out.

“Large city schools like New York City, Rochester, Syracuse they have a provision called Community Eligibility,’ says Martin.

With this, those districts will still have access to free meals.

“But the rest of the state is going to go back to the Tier System which is free, reduced, paid, and that comes with stigma for the children and so its really just going backwards,” says Martin.

Over 300 organizations are in support of continuing free meals for all.

“Their just in such a unique position to be able to say I did something that matters. You know what I mean, and they can walk away from their time in the state law office and say I fed hungry kids,” says Martin.

In New York State, one in five children face food insecurity. They do not know where their next meal is coming from or if they’ll even have a next meal.