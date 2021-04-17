Free car seat inspections at Fayetteville Fire Department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not sure if you have the right sized car seat or if you have it set up properly? You can get it checked Saturday for free!

The Fayetteville Fire Department and Town of Manlius Police will be doing free inspections Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 in the afternoon right at the fire department at 425 E. Genessee Street.

Availability will be limited to eight half hour time slots. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Those waiting will need to social distance and wear a mask.

To schedule an appointment call the Manlius Police Department at (315) 682-2212 or email Captain Slater at jslater@manliuspolice.org.

