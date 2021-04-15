Free car seat safety check events in Onondaga and Oswego counties

(WSYR-TV) — Parents and caregivers in Onondaga and Oswego counties have the opportunity to get a free car seat check.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will show participants how to choose and properly install a car seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle.

When: Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Fayetteville Fire Department, 425 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville

For more information, contact Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or jslater@manliuspolice.org.

Additional safety information: Availability will be limited to eight half-hour time slots. Walk-ins are welcome but may be asked to wait to maintain social distance. To schedule an appointment, call the Manlius Police Department at the number above, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; email the address above; or send a message through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Manlius-Police-Department-179212188794353/.

When: Saturday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department, 640 County Route 20, Oswego

For more information, contact Kyle Boeckmann at (315) 343-2344 or oswgtsb@icpoc.org.

Additional safety information: Appointments are required for this event. Call (315) 343-2344 extention 22 to register.

If you can’t attend one of these events but would still like a car seat check, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.