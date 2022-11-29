SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Centro and Syracuse City Parks is partnering with Lights on the Lake to give the people of Syracuse the opportunity to attend the festive event on a Centro bus.

Every Thursday from December 1 to January 5, except for December 22, two Centro buses will pick up 60 participants from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake!

“We are excited to work with City Parks and Centro, my team looks forward to welcoming our fellow residents who may not otherwise be able to enjoy CNY’s top holiday attraction,” remarked County Parks Commissioner Brian Kelley.

The following Community Centers will participate in the program:

Kirk Park

McChesney Park

Westmoreland Park

Schiller Park

Wilson Park

People can register through the Syracuse City Parks and will meet at their designated community center at 5 p.m. to get on the buses. The buses will depart at 5:30 p.m.

“Collaborations such as this are what makes Onondaga County such a special place to live, I applaud the efforts of all our partners who help make the holiday season bright for the entire community,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon.

It is free to participate in this program and each Centro bus will be greeted at Onondaga Lake Park by Santa and a candy cane!

“Centro is happy to partner with the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County to provide this opportunity for families to participate in Lights on the Lake,” said Centro CEO, Brian Schultz. “This furthers Centro’s commitment to be a dedicated community partner and transportation provider.”

“We are fortunate to have partners like Centro, Lights on the Lake and Onondaga County Parks willing to step up and afford our youth and families opportunities such as these,” said City of Syracuse Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave. “They may miss out otherwise. Transportation is a critical component that allows us to expand our reach.”

“This collaborative effort by Centro, Lights on the Lake and Onondaga County Parks is another shining example of how we are all working together to improve the quality of life in our community,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “This cherished annual tradition is a highlight of the holiday season.”