Free child car seat check event by appointment to take place in Oswego

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board is hosting a free car seat check event on Saturday, April 24.

Certified car seat technicians will check child car seats for proper use and installation for free.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department located at 640 County Route 20 in Oswego.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, appointments are required, and all participants must wear a face-covering during their appointment. Car seat checks usually take between 30 and 45 minutes. To schedule a time, call 315-343-2344 ext. 22.

“This is going to be a great event, free to the entire Oswego County community,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Education Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann. “Approximately 90% of all car seats are installed incorrectly according to polling. Our mission with this event is to ensure car seats are used properly for the safety of all children. We will perform safety checks, answer caregiver questions, and offer support and education about the correct installation and use of car seats to all attendees.”

For more information about car seat safety checks, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-343-2344 ext. 22 or oswgtsb@icpoc.org.