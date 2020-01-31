Free child car seat inspection being offered in Oneida on Feb. 25

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State DMV and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee are teaming up to offer free child car seat inspections around New York State.

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “The best protection for any child traveling in a motor vehicle is to ensure his or her car seat or booster seat is well-fitted and properly installed. I encourage all parents and caregivers to take advantage of these free events and give yourself the peace of mind knowing that your children are safeguarded when they are on the road with you.”

In Central New York, the free inspection event will be held on Tuesday, February 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the New York State Police barracks, which is located at 261 Genesee Street in Oneida.If you can’t make it to this event, click here for a list of child seat inspection sites near you.

