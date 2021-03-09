Free colorectal cancer screening

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the Onondaga County Health Department is breaking down a major barrier so everyone has an opportunity for screening.

If you’re 50 or older, which is the age screenings start, and you have no health insurance, you may qualify for the county’s free screening. It’s something they say everyone should do because many times, there are no symptoms during the early stages of colorectal cancer. But the county’s take-home kits could save your life.

“It can be done at home. There are easy and effective ways to do cancer screenings and all you have to do is give us a call and we’ll qualify you over the phone and send some consents out and mail it to you,” said Kara Verbanic, Public Health Educator with Our Cancer Services Program.

So if you’re 50 or older and you don’t have health insurance, you can call the county’s cancer services program to learn more about the take-home kit and find out if you qualify for the free screening. That number is (315) 435-3653.