CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Free rapid COVID-19 antigen tests are available to Cayuga county residents, courtesy of the Cayuga County Health Department.

The iHealth Rapid Antigen brand tests are packaged with two tests per box and residents are welcome to go to the following locations to pick up the free COVID-19 tests:

Libraries Town/Village Offices

Seymour Library (Auburn)

Springport Library (Union Spring)

Fair Haven Library

Weedsport Library

Aurora Library Town of Aurelius

Town of Cato

Town of Ledyard

Town of Moravia

Town of Conquest

Town of Fleming

Town of Scipio

Town of Sennett

Town of Genoa

Town of Ira

Town of Ledyard

Town of Sterling

Town of Summerhill

Village of Weedsport

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) extended the expiration dates on the at-home test kits, and the Cayuga County Health Department has updated each box. For more information on the expiration date extension, visit the FDA’s website here.

The health department says if you test positive with a home test, continue to follow the current isolation guidance:

• Stay home and isolate from others for five days where day zero is the day symptoms began or

the day you took the test

• You can return to normal activity on day six if your symptoms are improving and you have

been fever-free for at least 24 hours

• You must wear a mask around others day six through day 10

If you have other questions or need more information call 315-253-1560.