Free COVID-19 testing available in Cayuga County Sunday for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic for people experiencing symptoms of the virus Sunday.

The drive-thru clinic will be held at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus located at 1879 W. Genesee St. Rd. in Auburn. Appointments will be available on Sunday, December 27 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You must register for an appointment to get tested beforehand, and to do so, click here.

The Cayuga County Health Department asks everyone to only make one appointment, so they can test as many people as possible during the clinic.

For more information regarding Cayuga County and COVID-19, click here.