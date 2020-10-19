Free COVID-19 testing being offered in Fulton by appointment only

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton is offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Oct. 26.
The event is taking place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cayuga Community College’s Fulton campus located at 11 River Glen Drive in Fulton. The SUNY Upstate Mobile COVID-19 vehicle will be there for the testing.
You must make an appointment for the test by emailing covid_testing@upstate.edu. In the email include your name, date of birth, and a phone number.
Or you can call to make an appointment by calling 315-464-2582 and selecting option 0.
The tests are available to anyone who is interested, and there is no cost to the patient. Those without insurance will not be turned away.
Results will be available in 48 to 72 hours.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Talking Bills vs. Chiefs
- Citizens group says 2,500 new police officers needed in Tijuana
- Bills Game Day Injury Report: Milano out; White, Moss and Brown in against Chiefs
- TROPICAL UPDATE: Yet another tropical system but this one will not directly impact the U.S.
- Putting the ‘X’ back in Mexico: Gigantic red sculpture getting a makeover in Juarez
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App