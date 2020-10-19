Free COVID-19 testing being offered in Fulton by appointment only

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site in New York City. New York’s governor has imposed tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton is offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Oct. 26.

The event is taking place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cayuga Community College’s Fulton campus located at 11 River Glen Drive in Fulton. The SUNY Upstate Mobile COVID-19 vehicle will be there for the testing.

You must make an appointment for the test by emailing covid_testing@upstate.edu. In the email include your name, date of birth, and a phone number.

Or you can call to make an appointment by calling 315-464-2582 and selecting option 0.

The tests are available to anyone who is interested, and there is no cost to the patient. Those without insurance will not be turned away.

Results will be available in 48 to 72 hours.

