Free COVID-19 testing clinics for asymptomatic people coming to Cayuga County next week

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Testing for COVID-19 is one of the best ways to monitor and limit the spread of the virus, and free testing clinics are on their way to Cayuga County next week.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Auburn for anyone not experiencing symptoms on Tuesday, December 1, Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3.

Locations and times of the testing clinics:

Tuesday, December 1 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Emerson Park Pavilion located at 6843 E. Lake Rd. in Auburn.

Wednesday, December 2 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Auburn Community Hospital. You are asked to enter the hospital through the helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

Thursday, December 3 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Emerson Park Pavilion located at 6843 E. Lake Rd. in Auburn.

If you want to get tested at any of the testing sites, an appointment is required.

