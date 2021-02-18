Free COVID-19 testing for Cayuga Co. residents Friday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In partnership with Auburn Community Hospital, the Cayuga County Health Department is offering a no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic on Friday, February 19.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at Auburn Community Hospital. Participants are asked to enter from the Helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

Anyone can sign up, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not. Appointments can be made by going to CayugaCounty.us/health and clicking the COVID-19 Testing Site button.

