Free COVID-19 testing for Cayuga Co. residents Wednesday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County residents will have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 test free of charge on Wednesday.

The Cayuga County Health Department in partnership with Auburn Community Hospital is hosting a drive-thru clinic February 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Auburn Community Hospital.

The clinic is for individuals who are symptomatic and asymptomatic. Appointments are necessary. Sign up by visiting CayugaCounty.us/Health and click the COVID-19 Testing Sites button.

Participants are asked to enter Auburn Community Hospital by the Helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

