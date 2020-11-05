Free dental care offered for veterans at Eastwood Dental Office

(WSYR-TV) — On Veterans Day, one doctor is offering free dental care.

Dr. Joan Laura from the Eastwood Dental Office will be giving free dental care for those who have served.

This will be her ninth year holding the free day for Veterans.

Each Veteran can choose between a cleaning, filling or an extraction.

Pre-registration will be required this year. You will need to bring a proof of service, like a Military ID.

The office is located on 2326 James St. in Syracuse. You can set up an appointment by calling 315-438-3333.

