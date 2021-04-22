Free e-recycling events scheduled for Central New York residents to recycle old electronics

(WSYR-TV) — Local electronic recycling company Sunnking has announced e-recycling events for Central New York residents to safely and responsibly dispose of electronics.

: June 26 at SUNY Oswego’s parking lot located at Sheldon Avenue & West Seneca Street from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. East Syracuse : August 14 at East Syracuse Minoa High School located on Fremont Road from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: August 14 at East Syracuse Minoa High School located on Fremont Road from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Geddes: November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Health and safety procedures will be in place at each event to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.

Registration for the events is required. Residents can register at Sunnking.com/events.

Drop-off locations are also available around Central New York communities. To find a location near you, click here.