Free electronics recycling event to be held in Oswego June 26

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Sunnking employees carry TVs at an e-Recycling Event

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A free electronics recycling event will take place in Oswego on Saturday, June 26 at SUNY Oswego.

Sunnking Electronics will hold the event in the SUNY Oswego parking lot near Romney Field House from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone looking to participate in the event can register for a time slot online.

This is the second Syracuse-area event Sunnking has held this year. If you can’t make it to the event in Oswego, there will be upcoming events in East Syracuse and Geddes on August 14 and November 13, respectively.

Sunnking collects an average of 100 tons of electronics per event.

Health and safety procedures remain in place to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area