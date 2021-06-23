Free electronics recycling event to be held in Oswego June 26

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A free electronics recycling event will take place in Oswego on Saturday, June 26 at SUNY Oswego.

Sunnking Electronics will hold the event in the SUNY Oswego parking lot near Romney Field House from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone looking to participate in the event can register for a time slot online.

This is the second Syracuse-area event Sunnking has held this year. If you can’t make it to the event in Oswego, there will be upcoming events in East Syracuse and Geddes on August 14 and November 13, respectively.

Sunnking collects an average of 100 tons of electronics per event.

Health and safety procedures remain in place to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.