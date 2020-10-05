Free food and milk giveaway happening at Oswego Speedway on Oct. 8

(WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Oct. 8 a free food and milk giveaway will take place at Oswego Speedway.
It will start at 11 a.m. and they will distribute 500 boxes that contain about 34 pounds of food and one gallon of milk.
Recipients should enter from the City Line Road and exit onto East Albany Street.
All drivers and passengers must stay in their vehicles and will be asked to open their trunk. If they do not have a trunk, they will have to open a window.
Walk-ups will not be allowed. No registration or paperwork is required for the giveaway.
