Free food and milk giveaway happening at Oswego Speedway on Oct. 8

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Oct. 8 a free food and milk giveaway will take place at Oswego Speedway.

It will start at 11 a.m. and they will distribute 500 boxes that contain about 34 pounds of food and one gallon of milk.

Recipients should enter from the City Line Road and exit onto East Albany Street.

All drivers and passengers must stay in their vehicles and will be asked to open their trunk. If they do not have a trunk, they will have to open a window.

Walk-ups will not be allowed. No registration or paperwork is required for the giveaway.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected