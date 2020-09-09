Free food drive-thru events in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — The Nourish New York Program helped fund Wednesday’s free drive-thru food event at the Fairgrounds where more than 43,000 pounds of food made their way to families.
Produce, meat and dairy products were distributed all in boxed containing 20 pounds of products each.
If you missed Wednesday’s food giveaway, the Oswego Speedway will have another giveaway starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
This one will also be drive-thru style and walk-ups will not be allowed.
No paperwork or registration will be required.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Amtrak to furlough 2,000 employees in October, members of Congress urge to stop it
- Media Availability 9/9: QB Daniel Jones, C Nick Gates, DL Dalvin Tomlinson
- Jordan-Elbridge shares photos of COVID-19 adapted buildings
- Bills DE Jerry Hughes leads initiative to provide city of Buffalo students and teachers with internet services
- For each complaint, Syracuse mayor says he’s also heard appreciation for parking ticket payback program
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App