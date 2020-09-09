Free food drive-thru events in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — The Nourish New York Program helped fund Wednesday’s free drive-thru food event at the Fairgrounds where more than 43,000 pounds of food made their way to families.

Produce, meat and dairy products were distributed all in boxed containing 20 pounds of products each.

If you missed Wednesday’s food giveaway, the Oswego Speedway will have another giveaway starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

This one will also be drive-thru style and walk-ups will not be allowed.

No paperwork or registration will be required.