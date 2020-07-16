CNY Photographer Offering Free Headshots For Job Seekers

The global pandemic has caused unemployment rates to soar but one local photographer is working to help those in search of a job with the simple click of his camera.

Syracuse Photographer Jeff Albro is joining a nationwide effort to give job seekers some help by offering free headshots. Jeff will take headshots from 10am to 7pm on Wednesday July 22 at his downtown studio. Appointments are 10 minutes long and registration is required.

To make an appointment online visit the national website HeadshotBooker.com.