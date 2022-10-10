OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With groin hernias being one of the most common types of hernias, partaking in preventative health screenings will help you understand your risk of developing these chronic conditions.

Groin hernias may cause aching pain, abnormal bulges, feelings of pressure, or even a tugging sensation of the scrotum or around the testicles. And although they can be fixed with surgery, complications from hernia surgery are very common.

According to Oswego Health, 27 percent of men and three percent of women are expected to have a groin hernia, during their lifetimes.

Oswego Health is offering a free hernia screening clinic on Thursday, November 10 at the Center for Surgical Services from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Types of hernias:

Inguinal hernia (MEN) Fatty tissue or a part of the intestine pokes into the groin at the top of the inner thigh.

Femoral hernia (WOMEN) Fatty tissue or part of the intestine protrudes into the groin at the top of the upper thigh.

Hiatal hernia Part of the stomach pushes up into the chest cavity through an opening in the diaphragm.

Umbilical hernia Fatty tissue or part of the intestine pushes through the abdomen near the belly button.

Diaphragmatic hernia Organs in the abdomen move into the chest through an opening in the diaphragm.

Incisional hernia Tissue protrudes through the site of an abdominal scar from a remote abdominal or pelvic operation.

Epigastric hernia Fatty tissue protrudes through the abdominal area between the navel and lower part of the sternum (breastbone.)

Spigelian hernia The intestine pushes through the abdomen at the side of the abdominal muscle, below the navel.



The screening clinic will come with a free screening exam, as well as a diagnosis and treatment plan recommendations.

For more information about the screening clinic and to register, visit their website or call 315-349-55511.