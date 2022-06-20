Kayakers heading out to enjoy the day. Wright’s Landing in Oswego.

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul announced the third return of the free “On the Canals” excursion program in May. This program, through partnership of the New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corporation, offers unique opportunities to experience the waterways of the canal system.

In Oswego, visitors can experience five different excursions for free with Oswego Expeditions starting on June 24.

On weekends between June 24 to August 21, adventurers can participate in a free 2-hour introductory kayak lesson as part of the first offered excursion.

Sunset Paddling takes place on Sundays from June 26 to August 28 to showcase Oswego’s amazing sunset.

From June 27 to August 31, Kids Paddlesports on the Canal kicks off. This excursion will guide families through several sections of the Oswego River and Canal on paddleboard and will teach children about the history and present-day use of the canalway. The event takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.

July 5 to August 30 hosts Urban Paddle, a unique experience where you might encounter ships, fishing tournaments, or yachts. You can experience this excursion on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The last of the five free excursions is Stand-Up Paddleboard Lessons, which runs from July 9 to August 21. As the name implies, this excursion is a free introductory lesson on stand up paddle boarding. You can take this lesson on Saturdays and Sundays.

These excursions start at 3 Basin Street, the home of Oswego Expeditions.