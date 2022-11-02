SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Free lung cancer screenings are being offered in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Hematology/Oncology Associates of CNY (HOA) and CRA Medical Imaging (CRA) will offer lung cancer screenings free of charge on Saturday, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The screenings will be available at the following locations:

HOA, 5008 Brittonfield Parkway, East Syracuse

HOA, 4900 Broad Road, Syracuse

Diagnostic Imaging Center, 37 West Garden Street, Auburn

Patients qualify for the free screening if they meet all of the following:

Are 50 to 80 years old

At high risk for lung cancer

Are currently a heavy smoker or one who has quit within the last 15 years Heavy smoking is defined as: one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years two packs of cigarettes per day for 10 years

Have not previously received a free lung cancer screening through this program

People must register by appointment only, no walk-ins will be allowed. Patients must also take a COVID-19 precautionary screening and wear a mask.

Call 315-472-7504, extension 1300 to book an appointment.

If you are unsure that you qualify for the screening, click here to fill out a questionnaire.

“Joining with HOA to offer this free screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month is one small way we can increase knowledge of lung cancer treatment options and smoking cessation programs, to ultimately save lives,” said CRA’s CEO Maryann Drumm.