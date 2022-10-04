ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, New York State will be offering free mammograms to women who are 40 and older who do not have health insurance, or who are experiencing other barriers.

The Cancer Service Program (CSP) will provide any follow-up tests that may be needed as well.

If CSP does detect breast cancer, it will help enroll people who qualify into the NYS Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program for full Medicaid coverage during the treatment.

According to Onondaga County Health, there are many risk factors that can pertain to breast cancer, these risk factors are listed below:

Getting older

Having dense breasts

Radiation to the chest area early in life

Family history/genetics

Being overweight

Not being physically active

Eating unhealthy food

Drinking alcohol

Smoking cigarettes

Never giving birth

Never breastfeeding

Giving birth to a first child at a later age

Screening services are available at many healthcare locations throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County. For further information on if you qualify, click here.

According to further statistics, most women (about 8 out of 10) who get breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease.