Free milk and food giveaway for community Saturday in Madison County

NEW WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A free food and milk drive-thru event is scheduled in New Woodstock on Saturday, August 29.

Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) and Nourish New York, government-funded grants are providing much-needed food to those in need.

The New Woodstock Volunteer Fire Department with the assistance of Food Bank of Central New York partners will distribute milk, dairy products, and more for up to 800 families.

The drive-thru event will begin at 1 p.m. at the former New Woodstock School located at 2607 School Street. Drivers are asked to enter at Parker Road off of Route 13 and enter through the exit driveway. The event will run while supplies last.