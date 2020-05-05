Free milk distribution happening on Thursday in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A free milk giveaway has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Central Square.

The distribution will be on Thursday in the Walgreens Pharmacy parking lot at 3035 East Avenue. This event will start at 12:30 p.m.

They are planning on giving out around 800 gallons of milk thanks to the Dairy Farmers of American dairy cooperative and local dairy farmers.

Each vehicle can receive up to two gallons.

Assemblyman Will Barclay and the Oswego County Legislature are coordinating the event with the help of the Town of Hastings.