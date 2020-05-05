CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A free milk giveaway has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Central Square.
The distribution will be on Thursday in the Walgreens Pharmacy parking lot at 3035 East Avenue. This event will start at 12:30 p.m.
They are planning on giving out around 800 gallons of milk thanks to the Dairy Farmers of American dairy cooperative and local dairy farmers.
Each vehicle can receive up to two gallons.
Assemblyman Will Barclay and the Oswego County Legislature are coordinating the event with the help of the Town of Hastings.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NYS Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul talks about reopening the state
- Six Flags Darien Lake delays opening due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Trump admin says help on the way for nursing homes
- Free milk distribution happening on Thursday in Central Square
- Syracuse Police officer’s quick decision-making saves woman’s life
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App