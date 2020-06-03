Free milk distribution in Phoenix on Wednesday

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be another free milk distribution for families in need in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Dillon Middle School on Volney Street in Phoenix.

Nearly 900 gallons of milk will be handed out.

This is all thanks to a partnership between the American Dairy Association North East, Assemblyman Will Barclay and the Oswego County Legislature.