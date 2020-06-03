Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Free milk distribution in Phoenix on Wednesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be another free milk distribution for families in need in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Dillon Middle School on Volney Street in Phoenix.

Nearly 900 gallons of milk will be handed out.

This is all thanks to a partnership between the American Dairy Association North East, Assemblyman Will Barclay and the Oswego County Legislature.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected