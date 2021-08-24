Free Narcan training and distribution event to be hosted at Kinney Drugs in Weedsport

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a Narcan training and distribution event on Saturday, August 28 at Kinney Drugs in Weedsport following a trend of overdoses in Cayuga County.

There are overdoses almost every day in the county, and there have been more than 180 overdoses this year, according to the Cayuga County Mental Health Center, which runs the program HEALing Communities.

The program has hosted events like this before to spread awareness and distribute Narcan, a life-saving emergency drug that comes in the form of a nasal spray.

HEALing Communities aims to educate people about overdoses, the importance of having Narcan on-hand, and the deadliness of substances like fentanyl:

“Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save someone’s life. Anyone can and should administer this nasal spray if they suspect any type of overdose. If no opioids were involved, Narcan will not harm the person, it just won’t have any effect. Since we know that many substances are now mixed with fentanyl, often without the user’s knowledge, it is even more important that people don’t use alone and have someone nearby who carries Narcan.” HEALing Communities

The program is offering free Narcan kits and training. The event will take place at Kinney Drugs in Weedsport on August 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cayuga County residents can also request a free Narcan kit to be mailed to their home here. They can also request replenishment if their Narcan has been used.

“We can all be first responders by carrying and administering Narcan and give people suffering from opioid use disorder another chance to seek help and start their recovery journey. It could be a family member, friend, or co-worker. Remember, the only thing you cannot recover from is death,” HEALing Communities said.