Free pasta and meatballs being distributed in Auburn Saturday

AUBURN, NY (WSYR-TV) A community group is preparing to feed hundreds of people in Auburn this weekend.
CIAO, Cultural Italian American Organization is preparing 300-400 meals of pasta and meatballs that the organization will distribute at St. Francis Church drive way , at 299 Clark St. in Auburn.
The meals which serve two, will be packed in to go containers, and available from 4:00-6:00 p.m Saturday or until they are all gone.
Organizers say they wanted to do something to benefit people in need during these unprecedented times.
CIAO says the dinner was made possible with hep from Bartolotta’s Furniture, Pettigrass Funeral Home, Rotary Club, and Cameron’s Bakery.
