TOMPKINS COUNTY, N. Y. (WSYR-TV) – Pet owners in Tompkins County will not want to miss out on this!

A free rabies vaccination clinic will be running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Tompkins County SPCA located at 1640 Hanshaw Rd. in Ithaca.

Participants can pre-register by clicking here.

Dogs must be leashed or in carriers, cats and ferrets must be in carriers.