BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Troopers are holding a free safety car seat check for kids this weekend.

It’s happening Saturday at the Baldwinsville Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say you should bring the child’s seat you want inspected and it’s suggested to have it installed in advance.